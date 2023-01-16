Cobra Kai Season 6 may not come in 2023: Know more about renewal possibilities

After the recent release of Cobra Kai Season 5, fans are buzzing about the sixth season of the series. The fifth season of the martial art drama was launched on September 9 2022. Netflix is yet to announce Cobra Kai Season 6.

The famous Karate Kid series became more popular during the pandemic and gathered massive viewers. The series has had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Four months following Season 5's premiere, we guess the renewal of Cobra Kai for Season 6 is just a matter of time. Besides, there could be several reasons for the delay of the renewal. It seems the co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz is currently busy with his new project, 'Obliterated' on Netflix. Obliterated wrapped up filming in November 2022. After the editing, Hurwitz may be free and continue to work on Cobra Kai.

On New Year's Eve, Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter to share that there will be "no new Cobra Kai this New Years."

I know it's weird to have no new Cobra Kai this New Years. It's weird for us too. If you missed S5 in September, now is your time. A rewatch binge also scratches the itch. As for a return to the dojo, you'll know more soon. Patience, Daniel-San. For now, have a kickass New Year! — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) December 31, 2022

Unfortunately, Cobra Kai Season 6 may be the final season of the Karate Kid series. Earlier, the creators told several times that they have planned Cobra Kai for six seasons. Co-creator Josh Heald talked to Collider about the future of the show in seasons 5 and 6 and beyond:

"We still have an endgame plan. We're still writing beyond Season 5. But it's been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes."

Speaking to Deadline about the possibility of a sixth season recently, Hayden Schlossberg told:

"We have an end in mind. How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much. If it gets tiring to us, we'll stop before that; we have a few more seasons already planned out."

In response to this, Jon Hurwitz tweeted that they'd like to do at least 6 seasons.

We'd like to do at least 6 seasons of Cobra Kai. #CobraKai https://t.co/eHCC4ZLTlB — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 9, 2020

In July 2022, Jon Hurwitz reassured fans with a tweet that says, "All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished."

We still believe Cobra Kai Season 6 is happening, and its renewal is just a matter of time. However, we think there is no possibility for Cobra Kai Season 6 to appear in 2023. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series.

