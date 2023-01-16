Rashmika Mandanna to Vicky Kaushal, celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Sidharth Malhotra

As the 'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra turned 38 on Monday, celebs poured in their love and warm wishes on social media. Taking to Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal dropped a throwback picture of himself and Sidharth.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday bro! Wishing you the best year of your life ahead." Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning picture of Sidharth along with a caption, "Happy Birthday dear Sid..wishing you the best always. birthday hug!!"

Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Happiest birthday Sidzzz..I wish you the best always and you know it. All the best to you and us for the 20th. Keeeeeepppp smiling always." Shahid Kapoor wrote "Happy birthday. Shine on," along with a sun-kissed picture of Sid.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday Sidll Wishing you love and light always." Ananya Panday posted a fun picture with the birthday boy which she captioned, "Happy Birthday: Sid! Wishing you the biggest slice of happiness!"

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday most handsome @sidmalhotra have a wonderful year ahead." Sharing the fun photo of themselves, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday Sidoooo @sidmalhotra. Today seems like the right day to bring this picture back! Enjoy"

Ever since his acting debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year', the actor has been making girls go weak in their knees with his cute looks and brilliant screen presence. Sidharth and Kiara Advani have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet owing to their rumoured wedding in February 2023.

If reports are to be believed, the duo will exchange vows in February in Rajasthan. In 2022, when Kiara was part of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan' along with Shahid Kapoor, she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie."Shahid's comment took the Internet by storm and left Sidharth and Kiara's fans in awe. Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours started after the two worked together in 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. (ANI)

