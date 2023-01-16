Left Menu

London police officer admits multiple counts of rape

The officer, who joined Londons Metropolitan Police force in 2001, had served with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.The police department apologised to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:28 IST
London police officer admits multiple counts of rape
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A London police officer on Monday admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period, in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.

David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 20 counts of rape and charges that included assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. The officer, who joined London's Metropolitan Police force in 2001, had served with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.

The police department apologised to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021. Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said the case was “devastating” and apologised for not removing Carrick from the force earlier. “He has had a devastating impact on the trust and confidence of women and girls that we are working so hard to earn. He has devastated colleagues,” Gray said in a statement. “He used the fact he was a police officer to control and coerce his victims,” she added. “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn't, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.'' Police said Carrick met some of the women through online dating sites or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely sickened and appalled'' by the revelations.

“Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long, and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner,” Khan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023