Maha: Man commits suicide after poisoning children; daughter dies

A 45-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly poisoning his two children, one of whom died, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the deceased man's rented accommodation in Vaishno Devi Nagar under Wathoda police station area on Sunday evening, an official said.

Manoj Ashok Bele had separated from his wife six years ago and as per a mutual agreement, his son Prince, 12, and daughter Tanishka, 7, were allowed to meet him on Sundays, he said.

Bele took the children home in the afternoon, where he flew kites with them and bought them food, the official said.

When his wife's family tried to get in touch with him, Bele failed to respond to their calls. Later when Bele's father-in-law went to the house and peeped in, his was found hanging from the ceiling, while the children were lying on the floor, he said.

The children were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared the girl dead, and the boy remains in a critical condition, the official said.

An offence under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he added.

