COVID-19: Kerala makes masks a must in public places, vehicles, during travel

The Kerala government has issued orders making masks mandatory for people in all public places, in vehicles and while travelling across the State.In an order dated January 12, the government made it mandatory to wear the masks also while in vehicles and during transit on public transport.It directed that social distancing be followed and maintained at all places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The government directed shops, movie halls, theatres, and organisers of various events to arrange for soap, water and sanitizer in order to clean the hands of the people going there.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has issued orders making masks mandatory for people in all public places, in vehicles and while travelling across the State.

In an order dated January 12, the government made it mandatory to wear the masks also while in vehicles and during transit on public transport.

It directed that social distancing be followed and maintained at all places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government directed shops, movie halls, theatres, and organisers of various events to arrange for soap, water and sanitizer in order to clean the hands of the people going there. It said the order shall remain in force for 30 days with effect from January 12, 2023. The government said the order was being issued as COVID-19 continues to be a threat and there were concerns over a possible surge in cases across the country.

In view of new genetic variants of the virus being reported from different parts of the world, the government in October last year announced intensive preventive measures.

The government said the new variants -- XBB and XBB1 -- of COVID-19 were more contagious than the earlier ones. Therefore, everyone, especially the elderly and those suffering from co-morbidities, should be very careful and wear masks properly.

Since the elderly and those with co-morbidities are more likely to be severely affected by the new variants, they as well as healthcare workers must take the booster/ precautionary dose of the vaccine, it had said.

