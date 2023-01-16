Delhi Police podcast completes one year, new book released

On the first anniversary of ''Kissa Khaki Ka,'' a unique podcast series of Delhi Police, Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday released a book and felicitated 52 personnel whose stories were narrated on the show. ''Kissa Khaki Ka'' recounts stories of grit and determination of Delhi Police personnel through weekly podcasts on its social media platform. Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, ''As far as my knowledge is concerned, I don't think any other police department in the world is running such a programme on social media. After a lot of approvals and brainstorming, we started the podcast on January 16 last year. Today (Monday), we completed one year. So far, we have done 52 such podcasts and the officers featured are from the rank of constables and deputy commissioners of police. ''It has had a dual impact. It is not just that we are highlighting their stories. It is also a motivation factor that is coming into play. Once their name is on the Delhi Police podcast, their stories -- which could be related to their lives, initiatives beyond the call of duty and their investigations -- are narrated.'' A constable who started a school -- ''Than Singh ki Pathshala'' -- for slum children was among the first stories to be featured.

The Jeevan Dayini team, which focuses on donating blood to the needy, was the subject of one episode while a traffic cop who goes out of his way to distribute helmets to commuters was also featured. Officers who have displayed remarkable sincerity towards their duties while voluntarily carrying out social and humanitarian services are chosen to feature on the podcast. Their stories are narrated by Vartika Nanda, a media educator and prison reformer. ''The impressive manner of narrating investigative and humane tales involved in tackling these unheard crimes has given a boost to the image of Delhi Police and attracted many followers,'' Nalwa said. The police chief presented the new book ''Kissa Khakhi Ka: Varsh Ek, Smritiyan Anek'' to the personnel and teams whose tales of courage and compassion in the line of duty were highlighted in the series.

