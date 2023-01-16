Left Menu

Selena Gomez addresses body-shaming comments received following Golden Globes appearance

American singer and actor Selena Gomez, who has been a longtime advocate for body positivity, recently responded to the criticism that came her way after she walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

American singer and actor Selena Gomez, who has been a longtime advocate for body positivity, recently responded to the criticism that came her way after she walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Selena drew several body-shaming comments on social media after her award show appearance. For the event, she was dressed in a strapless, plum velvet gown with puff sleeves and a long train.

Later, she appeared on Instagram Live with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and spoke about gaining weight. "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said, as seen in a video reshared on TikTok, before asking her sibling, "Right?" Gracie replied, "Yeah," after which Selena began laughing, reported E! News.

At this year's Golden Globes, Selena was nominated for the best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical category. She received the nomination for her role in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'. Previously too she has spoken out against body-shamers in April 2022, when Selena opened up about being judged over her appearance.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich... But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" she said on TikTok, as per E! News. (ANI)

