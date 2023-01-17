PVR Pictures to release ‘Billie Eilish: Live at The O2’ on Jan 27

PVR Pictures is set to release concert movie ''Billie Eilish: Live at The O2'' on January 27, as an exclusive ''one night only'' event. The concert film will take the audience into the mesmerizing world of Eilish during her performance at the O2 arena in London, the production and distribution company said in a press note.

Eilish, known for songs such as ''Ocean Eyes'', ''My Future'', ''Bury a friend'' and ''No Time to Die'' for the James Bond film of the same name, performed at the London arena last year in June.

The movie will unveil an extended version of the concert and will give an unfiltered glimpse at the melodic genius of the 21-year-old singer-songwriter. Directed by filmmaker Sam Wrench, it captures a total of 27 songs shot from an ''up, close and personal perspective.'' Eilish, who released her debut singe ''Ocean Eyes'' in 2015, has received numberous accolades, including seven Grammy Awards, two Guinness World Records, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.

