Ron Howard would love to see 'Backdraft' adapted for television



PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-01-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:08 IST
Ron Howard would love to see 'Backdraft' adapted for television
Ron Howard Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hollywood producer-director Ron Howard would love to see his 1991 film ''Backdraft'' adapted for the television.

The film featured Kurt Russell and William Baldwin as two feuding firefighter brothers who are forced to join hand against a dangerous arsonist in Chicago.

If Howard had a choice about which of his films should find another life on streaming, he would choose 'Backdraft', the director told EW.

'''Backdraft' would be really good. 'Backdraft' would be fun. You could get the scope and the intensity that we had to do all in-camera - now we could do efficiently and safely.'' Howard said some of the fire sequences in the film were risky to shoot.

''I was so relieved when we wrapped. But now I believe we could tackle it and be just as ambitious visually and be a little safer.'' Howard, however, is not new to film-to-TV adaptations. His 1989 film ''Parenthood'' was adapted in the series format by Jason Katims for NBC.

Howard and producer Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment acted as producers on the series.

The director also served as executive producer on another one of his beloved 1980s titles, Lucasfilm's ''Willow''. The series received an expanded life on Disney+, with the first season teaming up the original character of Willow with the children of the 1988 movie's heroes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

