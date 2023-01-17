Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: 5 iconic movies in collaboration with Salim Khan

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has penned a string of classics in collaboration with screenwriter Salim Khan, turned a year older on Tuesday. Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the duo scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Mr India', 'Don', and many more.

Let's take a look at the blockbuster films written by the legendary duo. 1. Sholay

Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the action-adventure film was released in 1975. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit. The film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

2. Don Directed by Chandra Barot, the film penned by Salim-Javed, was released in 1978. Amitabh Bachchan played Bombay underworld Don and his lookalike simpleton Vijay in the movie.

Many people admired Zeenat Aman's portrayal of Roma Bhagat. Aman's character exhibited feminism at a period when Indian female figures were little more than love interests. The film was remade in 2006 with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

3. Mr India The sci-fi superhero film 'Mr India' is considered one of the best films ever made in Indian cinema and featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead roles.

'Mr. India' tells the story of a poor but big-hearted man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invention of a device that would make its user invisible, he fights to save the children and the country from a villain named Mogambo, an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri. 4. Deewaar

Released in 1975, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Praveen Babi in the lead roles and was helmed by Yash Chopra. This iconic movie is famous for its classic dialogues and the temple sequence. It's the story of two brothers who struggle to survive in Bombay's slums and finally find themselves on opposing sides of the law. 5. Zanjeer

Zanjeer is the film that gave Amitabh Bachchan the 'angry young man' title and also led him to stardom in the 1970s. Helmed by Prakash Mehra the film also starred Jaya Bachchan and Pran in the lead roles. A documentary titled 'Angry Young Men', was announced last year, based on the lives of screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films) is teaming up with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films for the documentary. (ANI)

