UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.
Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.” “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.
Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds (USD 620).
Sunak's travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.(AP) RUP RUP
