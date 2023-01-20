Left Menu

UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

PTI | London | Updated: 20-01-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 02:14 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.” “The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds (USD 620).

Sunak's travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.(AP) RUP RUP

