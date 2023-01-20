Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81 -Variety
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 03:52 IST
David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Variety quoted his wife as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David
- Crosby
- Variety
- David Crosby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-David Beckham's son Romeo signs on loan for Brentford B
England rugby great David Duckham dies at age 76
BRIEF-David Kessler Is Leaving The Biden Administration To Return To Teaching At The University Of California - NYT
Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies
David Warner hints at retirement, 2023 likely to be his last year in international cricket