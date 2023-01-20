Left Menu

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Its a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land and former first lady Michelle Obamas Becoming, which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.The British publisher announced last week that Spare sold 4,00,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats hardback, e-book and audio on its first day.The total sales announced for Spare are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 07:55 IST
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week
  • Country:
  • India

Prince Harry's ''Spare'' has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.

Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the US alone. It's a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama's ''A Promised Land'' and former first lady Michelle Obama's ''Becoming,'' which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.

The British publisher announced last week that ''Spare'' sold 4,00,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.

The total sales announced for ''Spare'' are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the US, the UK, Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected.

''Spare'' may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, ''Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,'' which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, worked on his book with American novelist J.R. Moehringer, who also helped write Andre Agassi's acclaimed ''Open'' and is the author of ''The Tender Bar,'' a memoir adapted by George Clooney into a movie starring Ben Affleck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023