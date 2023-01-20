Left Menu

Will Jennifer Lopez ever have an acting reunion with husband Ben Affleck? Find out

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, whose second shot at romance with Ben Affleck ultimately culminated in their marriage last year, recently teased an acting reunion between them.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:17 IST
Will Jennifer Lopez ever have an acting reunion with husband Ben Affleck? Find out
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, whose second shot at romance with Ben Affleck ultimately culminated in their marriage last year, recently teased an acting reunion between them. According to Variety, an American media company, at the premiere of her new film 'Shotgun Wedding' when asked about her onscreen reunion with Affleck, she said, "Maybe, maybe! Absolutely... We talk. We love being together and working together so, yeah, you never know."

Previously, the celebrity couple infamously co-starred in 2003's 'Gigli', which bombed both with critics and at the box office. Further, on the music front, Lopez insisted she doesn't have a release date yet for her new album, 'This Is Me... Now', but said that she's likely going to tour or book a Las Vegas residency in support of its release, reported Variety.

"The album is done and we're just prepping the best time to put it out and roll it out little by little and deciding how we want to do that," Lopez said. In 'Shotgun Wedding', Lopez and Josh Duhamel star as a couple whose tropical destination wedding goes awry when kidnappers take all of their guests hostage, as per Variety.

Lopez and Affleck got married last year in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023