'Rust' shooting: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter

Prosecutors in actor Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting case have announced that he will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a statement, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armourer, who oversaw the weapons on set, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.

Carmack-Altwies said, "After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew." "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice," she continued.

Baldwin's lawyer has called the charge against his client "a terrible miscarriage of justice." Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel law firm told Page Six, "Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds... We will fight these charges, and we will win.

Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the Western film on October 21, 2021, after Baldwin's prop gun discharged a live round, which hit her in the chest. She was 42 years old. The movie's director, Joel Souza, was also wounded, but the DA said Thursday that no charges will be filed specific to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Halyna's widower, Matt Hutchins, thanked Carmack-Altwies for the "thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with the conscious disregard for human life," as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)