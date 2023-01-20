Impetus on developed countries for just, green transition: Conversation on climate crisis at JLF

Bhutanese writer Tshering Tashi faced the effects of climate crisis when his mother lost her agricultural livelihood to three days of incessant rains in 2021 in the Himalayan country that is deemed carbon negative.

The climate crisis also introduced infectious diseases like malaria in the upper reaches of Bhutan and in communities that “had never heard of mosquitoes before”, Tashi said on the opening day of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The session titled “The Red Line: Climate Justice for the World” focused on the impact of the climate crisis and ways to bring about a “just and green transition”.

Shombi Sharp, the UN resident coordinator for India, said between the COP26, held in 2021, and COP27, which was held in 2022, a lot changed in terms of global energy consumption due to the Ukraine war.

“The so-called advanced economies, the high income countries, suddenly had to face the challenges that are a daily reality for developing countries. So this green transition can’t be just a green transition. “We want it to be just green, but it can’t be because we don’t have the investments flowing to those countries that don’t have that level of infrastructure in place. So it has to be both green and just, a fair transition, and that will require more and more partnership,” Sharp said. He explained that since the developing countries have “a right to develop”, it also meant “we all go down together because everybody is consuming at a level that is unsustainable”.

“The developing world is not going to delay development. So impetus is on the advanced economies to want to work hand in hand with the developing world to ensure that we can all enjoy a just and green transition,” Sharp noted.

Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said climate change was a result of greenhouse emissions over the last 200 years.

''Frankly speaking if the stock has been put there, essentially by advanced industrialised countries then it stands to reason that they should take the lead. I am not saying nobody else has the responsibility, but they must take the lead,” Saran noted He added that this framework was incorporated at the famous Rio Convention of 1992, which has faced “a static evisceration” in climate conventions since then. “We have ended at a point where the scale of the problem is rising, we have ended up with increasingly and more progressively diluted action, that is the reality. No transition can take place without asking the question who pays for it. So justice requires that those who have more in terms of capabilities, in terms of resources they should contribute more,” Saran said. Touted as the biggest literary festival in the world, JLF 2023 will host some of the world’s best thinkers, writers and speakers over the next five days. Among the 250 speakers across some 240 sessions, including music concerts, are Booker winners Bernardine Evaristo, Marlon James, Geetanjali Shree, besides author Amia Srinivasan, academician David Wengrow, MP Varun Gandhi, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

