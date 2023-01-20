Left Menu

'Outlander' makers officially greenlight renewal and prequel series

Blood of My Blood,' the anticipated prequel to the well-liked drama that has been airing on the premium cabler since 2014, has received an official green light from Starz.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 14:20 IST
'Outlander' makers officially greenlight renewal and prequel series
Official poster of 'Outlander' (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Starz has renewed 'Outlander' for a final season, which will air as Season 8. However, Jamie Fraser's story is not over just yet! 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood,' the anticipated prequel to the well-liked drama that has been airing on the premium cabler since 2014, has received an official green light from Starz. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, following an extended 16-episode Season 7, which is presently in production, the eighth season of 'Outlander' will have ten episodes.

As previously stated, the prequel will be written by Diana Gabaldon, who also wrote the novel series on which "Outlander" is based, and will focus on Jamie's origins through the eyes of his parents while viewers follow Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser's love story. Gabaldon will also serve as a producer consultant. The prequel will be written and executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, and Maril Davis under their Tall Ship Productions banner, with Roberts also serving as showrunner.

Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips are among the cast members of 'Outlander.' The announcement of "Outlander's" final chapter comes months before the summer release of Season 7, which is scheduled. After Season 6's March premiere, production got underway the previous year. The sixth season, which included eight episodes, had previously been postponed because of COVID-19. The 16-episode seventh season of "Outlander," which is based on the book 'An Echo in the Bone,' will have 16 episodes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023