Entertainment News Roundup: David Crosby, rock legend and master of harmony, dead at age 81; Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week and more

As Netflix co-founder pulls back, can CEOs preserve the 'Netflix Way?'

In his book "No Rules Rules", Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings described a moment in 2001 when venture capital had dried up, forcing the company to lay off staff and retain only the highest performers. Hastings was surprised to find both morale and performance improved. "This was my road to Damascus experience, a turning point in my understanding of the role of talent density in organizations," Hastings wrote. "The lessons we learned became the foundation of much that has led to Netflix's success."

A chronology of the deadly 'Rust' film shooting case

A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday said actor Alec Baldwin will be charged in a 2021 accidental shooting on a New Mexico movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Key events leading to Thursday's announcement: Oct. 21, 2021 - A gun is fired as Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with it on the set of his movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. One bullet hits Hutchins's chest and Souza's shoulder. According to a police report, David Halls, the assistant director who handed the gun to Baldwin, did not know it contained live rounds. Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, the prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. Set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who had handled the gun before Halls, also faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

BAFTA nominations: German 'All Quiet On The Western Front' gets most nods

A German remake of the anti-war classic "All Quiet On The Western Front" led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, overtaking other award season favourites with 14 nods. Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of conflict during World War One, the Netflix movie was recognised in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score and other craft and technical prizes.

No sign of British actor Julian Sands after 6 days missing in California mountains

The search for British-born film star Julian Sands, best known for his role in "A Room with a View," pressed on for a sixth day in the snow-covered mountains of Southern California with no sign of the 65-year-old actor, authorities said on Thursday. The performer was reported missing on Friday evening, Jan. 13, after he had gone hiking alone in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme took to the runway with a polished lineup of reworked classics on Friday, kicking Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows into high gear with a celebrity-packed show. Crowds of screaming fans lined the Place de la Concorde, erupting into cheers with the arrival of K-pop star Jimin, who was named earlier this week global brand ambassador for the house.

David Crosby, rock legend and master of harmony, dead at age 81

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock musicians of the 1960s and '70s and who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with two different groups, has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founding member of two revered rock bands: the country and folk-influenced Byrds, for whom he cowrote the hit "Eight Miles High," and Crosby, Stills & Nash, later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, who defined the smooth side of the Woodstock generation's music.

Factbox-Key nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film awards

Nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Britain's top film award ceremony will be held in London on Feb. 19. Below is a list of the nominees in the main categories:

Amazon to hike prices of some music subscription plans from Feb

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February. The price of Amazon Music's 'Unlimited Individual Plan' will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, according to the company's FAQ page.

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony punishable by prison time, in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie "Rust" in New Mexico, a state prosecutor said on Thursday. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, the top prosecutor for Santa Fe, said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the western, would also be charged with involuntary manslaughter. All charges would be filed by the end of this month, he added.

Analysis-Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Prosecutors could face long odds convincing a jury that Alec Baldwin is criminally liable for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western "Rust,” according to several legal experts. New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that her office will file involuntary manslaughter charges against the "30 Rock" actor and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed following more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting.

