NTR Jr's 2003-hit 'Simhadri' to re-release on his birthday this year

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, NTR Jr starrer 'Simhadri' (2003) is all set to hit the theatres one more time to celebrate the birthday of the South actor. As per the sources, the makers of the movie 'Simhadri' have planned to re-release the 2003 hit movie on 20 May, which marks the birthday of the 'RRR' fame star.

The makers have planned a grand celebration for the re-release of the movie. NTR Jr's 'Aadi' was also re-released last year and the response from his fans and supporters was overwhelming. The grandson of N T Rama Rao Senior, NTR Jr is surely living the moments of his life as his movie 'RRR' bagged the prestigious Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards this year.

He is known to be one of the favourite actors of the acclaimed director S S Rajamouli, with whom he has collaborated on multiple projects prior to 'RRR.' (ANI)

