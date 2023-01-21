Left Menu

Deepika wields Gattling gun in jaw-dropping solo action sequence in Pathaan

Deepika Padukone plays a spy in Pathaan and has been paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who also plays a spy with a license to kill, in the adrenaline pumping action entertainer. While Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous in the songs of the film which have become instant chartbusters, she also looks incredibly sassy as a gun-toting spy in Pathaan. Director Siddharth Anand reveals that DP has pulled off a jaw-dropping solo action sequence in the film in which she has manoeuvred the notorious Gattling gun!

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. Image Credit: ANI
It's quite evident by now that Deepika Padukone is portraying a spy in 'Pathaan' and has been paired with Shah Rukh Khan, who's also playing a spy with a license to kill, in the adrenaline-pumping action entertainer. While Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous in the songs of the film which have become instant chartbusters, she also looks incredibly sassy as a gun-toting spy in 'Pathaan.' Recently, 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand revealed that Deepika has pulled off a jaw-dropping solo action sequence in the film in which she has manoeuvred the notorious Gattling gun! Siddharth said, "There is nothing more cool or sexy than a woman wielding a powerful weapon on screen. As a film buff, I have always loved women doing sick action sequences and so, when we got Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, we wanted to present her in her most badass self - a gorgeous, gun-toting, femme fatale spy that people have never seen before!"He added, "In one of the action sequences of Pathaan, Deepika wields the Gattling gun and you have to see the sequence to believe how legit she is as a bonafide action superstar! She steals the show in this scene and I'm sure people will cheer the loudest for her every time she does action in Pathaan."Earlier, talking about Deepika and her impact in the film, Shah Rukh said, "You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know, to be able to do action, where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him, she's tough enough to do that too. That kind of combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika. It's quite a layered character for an action film heroine so to say."

Recently, the trailer of 'Pathaan' was showcased on the grand Burj Khalifa in Dubai. 'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

