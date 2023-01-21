Left Menu

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani to make Bollywood debut soon

Man star kids are set to hit the silver screen this year and one of them is none other than Raveena Tandon's 17-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani. She will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's next film.

Rasha Thadani . Image Credit: ANI
2023 is going to be an eventful year for a lot of young talent to make their acting debut in the Bollywood film industry. Man star kids are set to hit the silver screen this year and one of them is none other than Raveena Tandon's 17-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani.

Rasha will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. As mentioned above, she is the daughter of Raveena and Anil Thadani and will make her acting debut in the action-adventure movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Alongside Rasha, Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn will be seen in the film.

Rasha, in Abhishek's opinion, is the perfect choice to play the part because the character she would be portraying is quite unique. Both lead actors have already begun preparing for the film. According to the director, they would have to go through a few training sessions, which they have already begun attending.

Apart from being glamorous, Rasha is also good in other extracurriculars. She holds a black belt in Taekwondo and also enjoys wildlife photography. Rasha is fond of singing and keeps sharing videos on social media. The news has fans looking forward to a fresh face on screen!

Apart from Rasha, other star kids who will be making their debut this year are prominent names like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Palak Tiwari, Junaid Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Pashmina Roshan, and Rajveer Deol. (ANI)

