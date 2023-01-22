Founder of Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries and his son released from prison
The founder and former CEO of Juhayna Food Industries and his son were released from prison in Egypt on Saturday after about two years in detention, according to a judicial source and a family member.
The arrests of Safwan and Seifeldin Thabet two months apart had shaken Juhayna, a listed company that is the country's largest diary products and juices producer.
