"Kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko", says Suniel Shetty while interacting with paparazzi about Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, ahead of his daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's rumoured wedding, on Sunday, interacted with the paparazzi stationed outside his farmhouse and made a promise to them. In a video, Suniel was seen greeting the paps with a namaste as he stepped out of his car. The actor looked dapper in a blue shirt with white pants and sunglasses.
As the paparazzi congratulated the 'Dhadhkan' actor, he had a small interaction with them and promised that he would get his kids - Athiya and Rahul, along with the entire family for the official pictures. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then continued, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."
After days of speculations, this is the first official hint coming from the family. The wedding is speculated to happen at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair. KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.
The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (ANI)
