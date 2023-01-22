Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim to welcome first child

Popular television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have announced they are expecting their first child. The duo shared the news on Instagram. ''Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai... Yesss we are expecting our first child. Going to embrace parenthood soon,'' Shoaib posted. ''Every moment will be cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yesss we are expecting our first child. Going to embrace parenthood soon,'' wrote Dipika.

Shoaib and Dipika, who worked together in hit TV show ''Sasural Simar Ka'', got married in 2018 after dating for a few years.

