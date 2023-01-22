Entertainment News Roundup: Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week; Mourners gather at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley memorial and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dior Homme gives new life to age-old classics at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme took to the runway with a polished lineup of reworked classics on Friday, kicking Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows into high gear with a celebrity-packed show. Crowds of screaming fans lined the Place de la Concorde, erupting into cheers with the arrival of K-pop star Jimin, who was named earlier this week global brand ambassador for the house.

Mourners gather at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley memorial

Mourners were heading to Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to singer Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis, Tennessee, mansion she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley. Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She is survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was injured clearing snow, said on Saturday that he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Renner, 51, was hospitalized after being run over by a snow plow that was being used to dig out a car on his property in northern Nevada.

Analysis-Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting charges could be difficult to prove

Prosecutors could face long odds convincing a jury that Alec Baldwin is criminally liable for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western "Rust,” according to several legal experts. New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that her office will file involuntary manslaughter charges against the "30 Rock" actor and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed following more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)