House gutted in fire in Murbad, two persons injured
PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:17 IST
A fire in a house in Murbad in Thane district ended up injuring two persons and extensively damaging property, an official said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Dehnoli village on at 2:30am on Saturday, he said.
''The family in the house was asleep. Two persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. The fire, which might have started due to a short circuit, was doused soon,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
