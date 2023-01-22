Left Menu

House gutted in fire in Murbad, two persons injured

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:17 IST
A fire in a house in Murbad in Thane district ended up injuring two persons and extensively damaging property, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dehnoli village on at 2:30am on Saturday, he said.

''The family in the house was asleep. Two persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. The fire, which might have started due to a short circuit, was doused soon,'' he added.

