House gutted in fire in Murbad, two persons injured

A fire in a house in Murbad in Thane district ended up injuring two persons and extensively damaging property, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dehnoli village on at 2:30am on Saturday, he said.

''The family in the house was asleep. Two persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. The fire, which might have started due to a short circuit, was doused soon,'' he added.

