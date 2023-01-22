Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan pens heartwarming message for sister Sunaina on birthday

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a string of photos with Sunaina and attached a heartwarming message with it. He wrote, "My soul would have not been this enriched if you didn't exist didi. Thank you for being exactly who you are and the way you are. You teach without even knowing that you do. I love you. Happy Birthday!!"

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:40 IST
Hrithik Roshan with Sunaina Roshan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday and while many family members took to social media to wish her, the most special wish came from none other than Hrithik. Hrithik took to Instagram to share a string of photos with Sunaina and attached a heartwarming message with it. He wrote, "My soul would have not been this enriched if you didn't exist didi. Thank you for being exactly who you are and the way you are. You teach without even knowing that you do. I love you. Happy Birthday!!"

Among the photos shared by Hrithik on social media, one picture caught everyone's attention. In the photo, the whole Roshan family could be seen posing for a photo while Sunaina was all set to cut the cake. In the photo, Saba Azad was also all smiles. In the happy family picture, Hrithik and Saba could be seen posing together with the 'Dhoom 2' actor's hand on her shoulder. From holding hands at the airport to spending time with their family members, the rumoured couple seem to be enjoying every moment.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The duo frequently gets spotted on different locations and occasions, but an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

