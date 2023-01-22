UP's R-Day tableau depicts Lord Ram, Ayodhya Deepotsav; Haryana to showcase Lord Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop' form

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have designed their Republic Day tableaux on the Ramayana and the Mahabharata respectively while Jharkhand will showcase the famed Baidyanath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and West Bengal will depict Goddess Durga in their floats.

Jammu and Kashmir has portrayed the cave shrine of Amarnath on its tableau with the theme 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' while showcasing the resurgence in tourism in the last couple of years.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path, Defence Ministry officials said Sunday.

A preview of many tableaux, some of which are still being constructed or are being given finishing touches, was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi.

While 'Nari Shakti' is the theme for a majority of the tableaux which will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path on Republic Day, some states have chosen culture and heritage too as their theme, they said.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau depicts Lord Ram and Goddess Sita being welcomed by the people of Ayodhya on their return from exile, said a senior official of the state's information and public relations department.

Ayodhya Deepotsav is the main theme of Uttar Pradesh, a senior defence official earlier said.

''The side panels of the tableau depict Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya and a big 'Deepotsav Dwar' has been erected. It also has a sculpture of Maha Rishi Vasishtha,'' the Uttar Pradesh government official said.

Haryana has chosen the Bhagavad Gita as its inspiration for the Republic Day tableau with a huge model of a chariot pulled by four horses being its main attraction.

''The tableau showcases Lord Krishna serving as a charioteer to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra and offering him sermons. The front part of the tableau depicts Lord Krishna in his 'Virat Swaroop' form as he is displayed before Arjuna.

''The side panels of the trailer show scenes from the Mahabharata war,'' according to information shared by the defence ministry.

If themes drawn from timeless epics shine in these two tableaux, the West Bengal tableau glows with the hallowed image of Goddess Durga.

It displays Durga Puja in Kolkata and celebrates its inscription on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The tableau has a feel of a traditional pandal erected during the puja and also showcases a terracotta-inspired design.

The Ministry of Culture in its tableau has also depicted Goddess Durga.

Both the ministry and the West Bengal government have prided themselves after the UNESCO tag was granted to the ethos of Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Among eastern states, Jharkhand has chosen the Baidyanth Dham -- one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva -- as its main theme.

'Kanwariyas' wearing saffron cloths with 'Bol Ba' imprinted on those has been showcased in the middle of the tableau while the symbolic structures of the ancient temple in Deoghar dominate the main tableau. Traditional Sohrai painting of Jharkhand, found in caves, has been depicted on the side panels.

Other states and Union Territories which have been selected to showcase their tableaux on the Katavya Path on January 26 include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The tableau of Gujarat depicts renewable energy production in the state and the cultural heritage of the region. Its front showcases a girl wearing a Kutchi dress, holding the 'sun' in one hand and a 'paper wheel' in another, representing solar and wind energy.

The village of Modhera, famous for its Sun Temple being India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village has also been showcased in the tableau. Artists wearing colourful 'garba' costumes will accompany it.

Ladakh will showcase its cultural heritage and historic sites in the Republic Day tableau.

Its rear part showcases the 7th-century Gandhara art-based rock-cut Buddha statues in Kargil. The rock-cut statues in Kargil are the only three of their kind in the world and are considered to be of the same genre as the now-demolished Bamiyan Buddha statues, according to information shared by the Defence Ministry.

Hakima Banoo, who hails from Kargil and is part of the artistes troupe which will accompany the tableau, said, ''I am very happy that we will represent our home on the Rajpath (now Kartavya Path)''.

Last year's Republic Day tableaux had run into a controversy with many opposition states crying foul over not being selected for the parade. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was picked as the best among the 12 states and Union territories which had participated in the Republic Day parade last year.

