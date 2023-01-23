Entertainment News Roundup: Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland; Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lisa Marie Presley mourned in memorial service at Graceland

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Graceland on Sunday morning to pay their respects to singer Lisa Marie Presley in a memorial service at the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley. Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner says broke more than 30 bones in snow clearing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was injured clearing snow, said on Saturday that he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Renner, 51, was hospitalized after being run over by a snow plow that was being used to dig out a car on his property in northern Nevada.

Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion

Pricey movie sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co. Director James Cameron had said the movie needed to reach the $2 billion mark just to break even. "The Way of Water" debuted in late December, 13 years after the original "Avatar" introduced the lush world of Pandora and became a worldwide phenomenon.

