Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest near dad Elvis Presley and son

Late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away at 54 following a possible cardiac arrest, has reached her final resting place nearly two weeks after her passing.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 09:30 IST
Singer Lisa Marie Presley (Photo source: Presley's Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
Late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away at 54 following a possible cardiac arrest, has reached her final resting place nearly two weeks after her passing. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Lisa was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. and honoured at a public memorial on Sunday.

The only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died on January 12 and has been laid to rest beside her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020. Their graves are also located near Elvis'. Lisa's funeral was attended by several of her celebrity friends including Austin Butler--who plays the King of Rock and Roll in the film Elvis, plus Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose, reported E! News.

Lisa is survived by mom Priscilla, who spoke at the memorial, brother Navarone Garcia and daughters Riley Keough, whose dad is Danny Keough--and twins Harper and Finley, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. "I feel like I'm supposed to be texting her like, right now, saying 'I'm here,' telling her how wonderful everyone is... I never in a million years imagined singing here and especially under these circumstances," Axl said in her memorial speech, as per E! News.

She added, "Lisa is loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved by all those whose lives she touched." (ANI)

