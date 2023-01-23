Warner Bros announces 2023 India theatrical line-up including four DC films, 'Dune 2'

Warner Bros. Pictures on Monday announced its 2023 India theatrical line-up which features much-anticipated titles such as ''Dune 2'', ''Barbie'', ''Creed III'' and four DC superhero movies.

The four DC titles to release in 2023 are ''Shazam! Fury of the Gods'', starring Zachary Levi, on March 17, ''The Flash'' led by Ezra Miller on June 16, Xolo Mariduena-fronted ''Blue Beetle'' on August 18 and Jason Momoa's ''Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'' on December 21.

Michael B. Jordan-fronted ''Creed III '' will release on March 3, while ''Evil Dead Rise'', the fifth installment in the blockbuster horror franchise, will arrive on April 21.

Another horror film ''The Nun 2'', the latest offering from ''The Conjuring'' Universe, is scheduled for a September 8 premiere in India.

The second installment of Academy Award winner ''Dune'', starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya among others, will hit the cinema halls on November 3. Chalamet's ''Wonka'' will also be released this year on December 15.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie'', directed by Greta Gerwig, will hit the theatres on July 21 and Jason Sthatham-led ''Meg 2: The Trench'' will release on August 4.

“We are extremely excited to bring in a huge number of films in 2023 that will delight fans of all ages. These are films that span across various genres and will showcase films from incredible filmmakers and talent.

''We are sure that fans across India will swarm cinemas to be entertained by these fantastic films, which include movies from the DC Universe, Fast & Furious Franchise, the Conjuring Universe and many more,'' Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director – India Theatrical, said in statement.

Warner Bros. will also be releasing titles from Universal Pictures in Indian cinemas this year.

''Knock at the Cabin'', a new thriller directed by Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan will be released on February 3. ''Cocaine Bear'', a wild dark comedy inspired by the true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, releases on February 23.

Nintendo and Illumination's ''The Super Mario Bros'' is scheduled for April 7 premiere. Dark comedy ''Renfield'', a modern monster tale of Dracula’s long-suffering assistant, will be released on April 14. It will be followed by Vin Diesel's ''Fast X'' on May 19.

''Oppenheimer'', Christopher Nolan's new epic thriller featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, will release on July 21.

A new chapter in ''The Exorcist'' franchise will arrive on October 14, while the year will come to close with action-comedy ''Migration'' on December 29.

