Sara on playing freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan': I'm going to cherish it and work hard

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Monday said she is proud to portray a character that echoes ''bravery and courage'' in her upcoming Prime Video movie ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''. The Amazon Original film, directed by Kannan Iyer, features Sara in the role of a freedom fighter. Iyer has also penned the thriller-drama along with Darab Farooqui. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment , the thriller-drama is inspired by true events and follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. ''I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage,'' Sara said in a statement post the release of her first look from the film. ''Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,'' she added. ''Ae Watan Mere Watan'' is set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, said as the country celebrates 74th Republic Day, it is an honour for them to pay homage to the unsung warriors of the Indian freedom struggle through ''Ae Watan Mere Watan''.

''It is a story inspired by true events, and will see the confluence of some of the most creative minds of our times. We are really excited to have Sara Ali Khan headline this film; she has truly immersed herself in the character of the young freedom fighter. We are certain that Kannan Iyer’s directorial vision and Darab and Kannan’s passionate writing will inspire and evoke a sense of patriotism and determination amongst audiences not just in India but across the world,'' Purhoit said. Johar, who is producing the project along with Apoorva Mehta, said the film is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle. ''With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience,'' he added.

Somen Mishra is serving as the co-producer on the film which is currently in production.

''Ae Watan Mere Watan'' will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The makers have not locked the release date yet.

