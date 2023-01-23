Left Menu

Bengal Republic Day tableau to highlight Durga Puja

West Bengal will depict the famous Durga Puja of Kolkata, which was included in UNESCOS Intangible Cultural Heritage List, to highlight womens empowerment in its tableau at the Kartvya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day this year.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal will depict the famous Durga Puja of Kolkata, which was included in UNESCO'S Intangible Cultural Heritage List, to highlight women's empowerment in its tableau at the Kartvya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day this year. The tableau will also highlight local art and culture, officials said here. There will be terracotta pieces too to showcase art and culture of the state, an official involved in the preparation of the tableau said.

''The tableau will have a traditional Durga idol with those of goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati and gods Kartikeya and Ganesh (worshipped as her progeny). Goddess Durga is the symbol of women's empowerment,'' an official involved in the preparation of the tableau said.

A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade with 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for majority of the floats. In 2022, the Center had cancelled the tableau on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army proposed by West Bengal for the Republic Day programme for non-compliance of the guidelines.

It had prompted Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against it. ''This time the Center could not stop the permission as it is on Durga Puja. Anyway, we are happy,'' Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said.

