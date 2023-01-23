Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up ahead of busy earnings week, Salesforce rises

Updated: 23-01-2023 20:06 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher at the start of another big week for corporate earnings, with Salesforce leading gains on Monday following news that Elliott Management had acquired a stake.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.07 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,439.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.53 points, or 0.14%, at 3,978.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 31.51 points, or 0.28%, to 11,171.94 at the opening bell.

