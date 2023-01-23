Children should think about interest of country and work for nation-building: President Murmu

Children should think about the interest of the country and work for nation-building wherever they get opportunities, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 on 11 children at a ceremony here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that children are invaluable assets of the country.

''Every effort made to build their future would shape the future of our society and country. We should make every effort for their safe and happy childhood and bright future. By awarding the children, we are encouraging and honouring their contribution in nation-building," she said.

The President said that some of the award winners have shown such indomitable courage and valour at such a young age that she was not only surprised but also overwhelmed to know about them.

''Their examples are inspirational for all children and youth," she added.

The President said the country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"We achieved our freedom after a tough struggle. That's why it is expected from the new generation that all of them should recognise the value of this freedom and protect it," she said. She advised children to think about the interest of the country and work for the country wherever they get opportunities.

The President said that philanthropy has been given the highest place in Indian life-values.

''Life is meaningful only for those who live for others. The sense of love for the entire humanity, the culture of taking care of animals, birds and plants is a part of Indian life-values," she said.

She said she was happy to note that today's kids are more conscious towards the environment. She advised them to keep in mind that whatever they do is not affecting the environment adversely and urged them to plant and protect trees. She also urged them to save energy and motivate elders also for this.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar are being conferred upon children in the age group 5- 18 years for their excellence in six categories -- art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports.

This year, awards were presented in the categories of art and culture, bravery, innovation, social service and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)