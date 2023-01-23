Left Menu

No entry from Pakistan yet for SCO film festival in Mumbai

SS Rajamoulis RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiyawadi will be showcased at the SCO Film Festival along with restored classics Shatranj Ke Khiladi 1977, Hindi, Subarnarekha 1965, Bengali, Chandralekha 1948, Tamil, Iru Kodgul 1969, Tamil and Chidambaram 1985, Malayalam.Marathi movie Godavari and Gujarati movie Chello Show will compete with 12 other films from the SCO member nations, including Chinese flicks B for Busy and Home Coming.We have received 14 entries from SCO member nations for the competition section.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:35 IST
No entry from Pakistan yet for SCO film festival in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival in Mumbai from January 27-31, with participation from all member nations, except Pakistan which has not sent any entries yet.

The SCO comprises eight member states -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, three observer states -- Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and 14 dialogue partners -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, UAE and Turkey. SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' will be showcased at the SCO Film Festival along with restored classics 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' (1977, Hindi), Subarnarekha (1965, Bengali), Chandralekha (1948, Tamil), Iru Kodgul (1969, Tamil) and Chidambaram (1985, Malayalam).

Marathi movie 'Godavari' and Gujarati movie 'Chello Show' will compete with 12 other films from the SCO member nations, including Chinese flicks 'B for Busy' and 'Home Coming'.

''We have received 14 entries from SCO member nations for the competition section. ... No entries have been received from Pakistan so far,'' Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told reporters here.

She said 43 movies will be screened in the non-competition section that includes 'Toolsidas Junior' by Mridul Toolsidas and short film 'Jugalbandi' by Chetan Bhakuni.

Noted filmmaker Rahul Rawail, acclaimed Chinese Director Ning Ying, Kazakh musician Dimash Kudaibergen, Kyrgyz filmmaker and critic Gulbara Tolomushova, Russian producer and journalist Ivan Kudrayavtsev, Tajik actor and author Mehmedsaid Shohiyon and Uzbek actor Matyakub Sadullayevich Matchanov will form the jury for the festival.

With India hosting the presidency of the SCO, English has been included as the functional language of the festival alongside the official languages of the grouping – Russian and Chinese.

The films to be screened at the festival will be required to be dubbed or subtitled in English for the benefit of the jury and local audience.

The festival will also feature 'Masterclasses' and 'In Conversation' sessions curated with eminent filmmakers and actors of the SCO countries along with Indian film personalities. There will be sessions with the industry experts tracing the history of animation and also presenting the endless possibilities of 'creating the shot' with the help of animation and visual effects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023