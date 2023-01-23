Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his next

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is set to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his next film, director Laxman Utekar confirmed.The Mimi fame director, who has collaborated with Kaushal on a yet to be released romantic-comedy, said the actor was the perfect choice for the historical role.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:35 IST
Vicky Kaushal to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his next

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is set to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his next film, director Laxman Utekar confirmed.

The ''Mimi'' fame director, who has collaborated with Kaushal on a yet to be released romantic-comedy, said the actor was the perfect choice for the historical role. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is the son of the founder of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"His personality, like his height and physique matches that of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He is also a fabulous performer. We didn't do any look test, I was sure that he is the one who can play Sambhaji," Utekar told PTI.

"He will train for four months in sword fighting, horse riding and a few other things. And once we are satisfied, we will start shooting," he said.

The cinematographer-director said he was keen to explore the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the big screen.

"We have seen many films on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but nobody knows how big a warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was, or his contribution towards the Maratha empire and to Maharashtra," Utekar added.

The director said the film is in pre-production stage and shoot will commence in August-September.

The untitled film is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, with whom Utekar has collaborated on two successful films -- ''Luka Chuppi'' and ''Mimi'' -- in the past. Utekar revealed that currently post-production work is underway on his romantic-comedy film featuring Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

"The film is ready, it will release theatrically in April," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023