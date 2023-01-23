Left Menu

Sean Penn's Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:25 IST
Sean Penn's film about the war in Ukraine, "Superpower", will have its world premier at this year's Berlin film festival, organisers said on Monday.

The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 movies this year including John Trengrove's "Manodrome" with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

Organisers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran.

The annual event takes place from February 16-26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

