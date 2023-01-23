Left Menu

Cycling-Man who robbed Cavendish at knifepoint found guilty

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, denied committing the theft but was found guilty after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. Cavendish said that in the incident he, his wife and their children were threatened at knifepoint and he was "violently attacked" in the early hours at his home in Essex.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:39 IST
The man who robbed British cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife at their home in November 2021 has been found guilty after a trial, British media reported on Monday. Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, denied committing the theft but was found guilty after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Cavendish said that in the incident he, his wife and their children were threatened at knifepoint and he was "violently attacked" in the early hours at his home in Essex. The 37-year-old Olympic silver medallist told the court he was threatened with a "Rambo-style" knife to the face by men in ski masks, who stole two luxury watches worth 700,000 pounds ($865,000).

At the time of the incident, Cavendish was recovering after being in intensive care with significant cycling injuries. He had suffered a collapsed lung and two broken ribs in an accident during an event in Belgium. Last week, Cavendish joined Astana-Qazaqstan for the 2023 season, ending speculation about his future. ($1 = 0.8089 pounds)

