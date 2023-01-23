India's 1st ever military tattoo, tribal dance festival gets underway

India's first-ever military tattoo and tribal dance festival got underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday with gripping stunts by armed forces personnel and captivating performances by tribal groups. The two-day festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka' is being organised by the Tribal Affairs Ministry and the Defence Ministry as part of Republic Day celebrations and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A military tattoo is a performance of music or display of the armed forces.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State of Defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurated the festival. The festival showcased the incredible skills and discipline of the armed forces personnel who entertained the audience with their daredevilry and gravity-defying stunts.

The stunning display of coordination and precision during the horse show, Khukuri dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, motorcycle display, air warrior drill, navy band and martial arts enthralled everyone.

Tribal dances from states of Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and others had the spectators swing to their beat. Audiences were witness to exquisite dances such as Gaddi Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Siddhi Dhamal from Gujarat, Balti Dance from Ladakh, Mangho Dance from Jammu and Kashmir and Purulia Chhau from West Bengal.

Munda said: "Just as tribals value 'Jal, Jangal, Jameen', our armed forces fortify the country's borders and protect its assets. The festival pays homage to the symbiotic relationship between the armed forces and the tribal citizens." "Tribal people are not only protectors of nature, environment, and culture, they also play an important role in the security of the country. Our tribal brothers and sisters stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers at the border. When we study the freedom struggle, we must understand that history is full of valorous stories of the tribal community," he said.

Over 40,000 people attended the festival on Monday. Tickets are available free at https://in.bookmyshow.com/.

