'Fukrey 3' locks September 7 release date

The third part in the hit comedy franchise "Fukrey" will be released in theatres on September 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment shared the release date of ''Fukrey 3'' on Twitter along with the film's official posters.

''Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023,'' the production banner posted.

The buddy comedy film franchise follows the story of four friends, played by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

It also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba returns as the director after helming the first two parts -- ''Fukrey'' (2013) and ''Fukrey Returns'' (2017).

