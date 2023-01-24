Left Menu

MP: Woman, minor daughter charred to death in fire

A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed when a fire broke out due to short circuit in their house in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur city on Tuesday, police said.The 25-year-old woman and her daughter were charred to death after they got trapped in the blaze that erupted in their flat in Adhartal locality, City Superintendent of Police CSP Akhilesh Gaur said.The building had a small facility where traditional quilts were made using cotton.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:17 IST
MP: Woman, minor daughter charred to death in fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed when a fire broke out due to short circuit in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Tuesday, police said.

The 25-year-old woman and her daughter were charred to death after they got trapped in the blaze that erupted in their flat in Adhartal locality, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Akhilesh Gaur said.

The building had a small facility where traditional quilts were made using cotton. A stock of cotton kept in the flat caught fire due to short circuit, he said. The fire tenders from the municipal corporation were pressed into service and the blaze has been doused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023