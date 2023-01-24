Left Menu

British Board of Film Classification gives 12A rating to 'Pathaan'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan has received 12A rating from the British Board of Film Classification BBFC ahead of its release on Wednesday. The BBFC shared the rating for Pathaan on its official website along with detailed rating information.As per the rating system, no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:05 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan '' has received '12A' rating from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) ahead of its release on Wednesday. The BBFC shared the rating for ''Pathaan'' on its official website along with detailed rating information.

As per the rating system, no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult. Adults planning to take a child under 12 to view a 12A film should consider whether the film is suitable for that child. Directed by Siddharth Anand, ''Pathaan'' is a Hindi language action thriller in which an undercover cop and an ex-con work together to prevent an attack on the Indian soil.

The board gave the film a 12A rating due to occasional sight of bloody injuries, moderate sex references and undetailed verbal references to prostitution. There are shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting which includes punches, kicks, headbutts and throws, the. The Yash Raj Films project, which marks Shah Rukh's return to leading men roles after 2018's ''Zero'', also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. According to YRF, ''Pathaan'' will be released in more than 100 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

