Salim-Suleiman, Ankit Tiwari to perform at Jaisalmer Desert Festival from Feb 3

Composer duo Salim-Suleiman, singers Ankit Tiwari and Salman Ali are among the celebrated names set to perform at the 44th Jaisalmer Desert Festival.

Set in the scenic and rustic dunes of the Thar Desert, the three-day-long festival is a colourful mix of art, music, and cultural grandeur, showcasing the inherently rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

Organised by the department of tourism in Rajasthan, it will begin at the Poonam Singh Stadium with a ceremonial procession on February 3.

Be it musical performances, folk dances, arts camps with a live art activation or an exquisite handicraft exhibition, the show promises to be full of splendour and extravaganza -- having something for everyone.

''Its main objective is to showcase to worldwide spectators the artistic side of royal Rajasthan in the best possible way! It is all about spraying its colours, playing the local folks and dances, and whirring its heels from the hub of Thar Desert.

''In the folk fusion of Jaisalmer, tourists alike - whether domestic or international, will be taking a deep plunge into Rajasthan's traditional colours like never before,'' said Rajasthan MLA Rooparam Meghwal.

Other singers performing in the festival include Shanmukha Priya and Raghu Dixit with his band The Raghu Dixit Project. It will also host one of the youngest and fastest-rising electronic acts by the 'Atrangi Project'.

The heartwarming 'Dine with Jaisalmer' initiative, which will give tourists the unique opportunity to relish local cuisine at the house of the residents of the city, is among the many attractions of the festival. ''The initiative was created as an ode and respect to tourists travelling from all over the world for the festival and to create bonds that last beyond a few days,'' said the organisers.

Further, tourists attending the festival will also have the option to revel in activities such as helicopter ride, Camel safari and motor-paragliding.

The festival will come to a close on February 5.

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

