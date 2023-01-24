Entertainment News Roundup: 'Rust' to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says; Dior dazzles with Josephine Baker-inspired haute couture show in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Rust' to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says

Western movie "Rust" will continue filming with Alec Baldwin in the lead role, a lawyer for the production said Monday, days after prosecutors said they would charge the actor in the fatal shooting of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust while Joel Souza will return as "Rust" director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting, said Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

Dior dazzles with Josephine Baker-inspired haute couture show in Paris

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri paid homage to Josephine Baker with her spring haute couture show on Monday, sending out a dazzling lineup featuring golden jaquards, crushed velvet and beaded fringes that swayed and sparkled down the runway. "She immediately understood the power of fashion," Chiuri said of Baker, the famed French-American jazz singer and dancer. The designer looked beyond Baker's stage style, also considering her love of suits and the uniforms she wore as a member of the resistance in France during the Second World War, as well as more intimate garments, including body-enveloping robes worn after a performance. The show of the LVMH-owned label opened with a luxurious robe-like coat, thrown over a satin bodysuit. A black velvet jumpsuit followed, strapless, the legs cut wide, before moving into a series of enveloping coats worn on top of long, pleated skirts. Artwork by Mickalene Thomas lined the set, larger-than-life portraits of Black women, including Donyale Luna, Eartha Kitt, and Naomi Sims who built on the path opened up by Baker, said Thomas. She sought to depict the beauty and confidence of these women, Thomas told Reuters, describing the challenge of whittling the list down to 13. "All of these women were socially active and either they used their stage, their voice or their performance to really tell a story or a narrative about their personal life and about also the demographic that they were from," said Thomas. The exhibit, which is set up in a temporary show space at the Rodin Museum in Paris is open to the public through January 29.

Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ roasted with eight Razzie nominations

“Blonde,” a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led this year's Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race. In their 43rd year, the Razzies deliver some tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humorous counterpoint to the Oscars.

A glamourous Parisian's haute couture wardrobe goes up for auction at Christie's

A wardrobe owned by a Parisian woman who rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent and other famous French designers is up for online auction at Christie's as Haute Couture week kicks off in Paris. A friend to Hubert de Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld and others, the anonymous owner behind the 116-lot auction amassed a collection of haute couture pieces ranging from playful cocktail dresses and classic suit ensembles to elegant evening gowns.

Live Nation CFO defends Ticketmaster, blames bots for Taylor Swift debacle

Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" when the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday. "In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets," Live Nation Entertainment President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold said in written testimony released by the company ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris

Maison Rabih Kayrouz took to the runway on Monday for the first time in three years, showing an elevated collection that toyed with the boundaries of ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion. For his namesake label, the Lebanese designer sent models ambling through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion, heels resonating on the wooden floor, in chic evening dresses and tailored suits.

'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere' vie for Oscar nods on Tuesday

Hollywood's film academy will announce this year's Oscar nominees early on Tuesday, a field expected to range from biopic "Elvis" to dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Others competing for a spot in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival

Sean Penn's documentary portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, filmed as Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, will be among headliners at next month's Berlin Film Festival, where a life achievement award will go to Steven Spielberg. Announcing the final film line-up on Monday, artistic director Carlo Chatrian said directors Penn and Aaron Kaufmann were already in Kyiv filming "Superpower" when Russian tanks rolled across Ukraine's border, opening Europe's largest conflict since World War Two.

Billionaire Niel's NJJ Projet to challenge M6 and TF1 for French TNT TV licenses

French billionaire Xavier Niel's NJJ Projet entity will compete with TV rivals M6 and TF1 for new French TNT TV licences, said the Arcom regulator on Monday. Last year, Bertelsmann's RTL Group and Bouygues, the parent group of France's biggest private TV network TF1, ended a plan to merge M6 and TF1 into a national television champion last month, saying demands by the French competition authority made it unworkable.

Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion

Pricey movie sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co. Director James Cameron had said the movie needed to reach the $2 billion mark just to break even. "The Way of Water" debuted in late December, 13 years after the original "Avatar" introduced the lush world of Pandora and became a worldwide phenomenon.

