Left Menu

'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, nominated for Best Original Song

Filmmaker SS Rajamoulis period action blockbuster RRR on Tuesday created history with the films hit track Naatu Naatu earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:33 IST
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, nominated for Best Original Song
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster ''RRR'' on Tuesday created history with the film's hit track ''Naatu Naatu'' earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category. In the category, the movie was nominated alongside 'Applause' from from "Tell It Like a Woman", 'Hold My Hand' from "Top Gun: Maverick", ''Lift Me Up' from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and 'This Is a Life' from "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

''WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards,'' tweeted the official website of the movie.

This is the third major international recognition for "Naatu Naatu", composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj after Keeravani won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice award for the track earlier this month. The film won another Critics Choice award -- Best Foreign Language Film.

''RRR'' (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

"Jai Ho" from the 2008 British film "Slumdog Millionaire", directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams here. The Oscars will take place on March 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023