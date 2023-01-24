Left Menu

Britain's Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie said on her Instagram page, alongside a picture of her with son August. Eugenie, 11th in line to the British throne, is the younger daughter of the king's brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Eugenie Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Britain's Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles, is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank later this year, she announced on Tuesday.

Eugenie married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018 and their first child, a son named August, was born in February 2021. "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie said on her Instagram page, alongside a picture of her with her son August.

Eugenie, 11th in line to the British throne, is the younger daughter of the king's brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. "The family is delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

