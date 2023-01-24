Multiverse adventure 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations

Left Menu

Acting nominees included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley, and Colin Farrell, who starred as a farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in "Banshees." Cate Blanchett was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of a manipulative orchestra conductor in "Tar," as was Michelle Yeoh for her starring role in "Everything Everywhere." Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the list of films nominated on Tuesday for this year's Academy Awards as voters chose several crowd-pleasing hits to compete for the best picture prize. "Everything Everywhere," a science-fiction movie about an exasperated woman trying to finish her taxes, landed 11 nominations, including best picture and four acting nods.

Other films vying for best picture include "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis," two of last summer's biggest blockbusters, also made the cut alongside Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans," "The Bansehees of Inisherin," "Tar," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking" and "All Quiet on the Western Front."

Winners of the industry's highest honors will be unveiled at a March 12 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network. The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year's Academy Awards show, when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever. Acting nominees included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley, and Colin Farrell, who starred as a farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in "Banshees."

Cate Blanchett was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of a manipulative orchestra conductor in "Tar," as was Michelle Yeoh for her starring role in "Everything Everywhere." Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

