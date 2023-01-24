Left Menu

Jana Sena to contest limited number of seats in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 21:52 IST
Jana Sena to contest limited number of seats in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan
Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said his party would contest a limited number of seats in the next elections in Telangana.

Kalyan, who visited the famous Lord Hanuman temple at Kondagattu in Telangana, said the party would contest in 7-14 Assembly constituencies and a Lok Sabha seat in the state. A Jana Sena release quoted him as saying that the party would provide opportunities to new leaders.

Observing that he had toured across Telangana at the time of the 2009 general elections, he said he is aware of the people's problems and that he would get a more deeper understanding on the issues.

He said he decided to contest a limited number of seats as per the wishes of leaders in the state.

Kalyan earlier attended a puja for his new campaign vehicle, named as 'Vaaraahi', at the Hanuman temple at Kondagattu.

The Jana Sena mainly works in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

