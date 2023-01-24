PM interacts with Bal Puraskar awardees, children seek guidance from him on challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with winners of the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' and discussed issues such as tackling stigma around mental health and the problems faced by children.

Modi interacted with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, here.

He suggested the awardees start by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Discussing the issue of mental health and problems faced by children, the prime minister talked about tackling the stigma around the issue and the important role of family in tackling such matters.

Several other topics were also taken up by Prime Minister Modi during the interaction, including the benefits of playing Chess, taking up art and culture as a career, research and innovation, spirituality, among others, the statement said.

The prime minister also presented souvenirs to all the awardees and discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis, which was followed by an interaction with the entire group.

He engaged in an open-hearted interaction in an informal setting, the statement said.

The children asked him various questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics, it added.

The Government of India has been conferring the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery.

Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate.

This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP.

The awardees, belonging to 11 states and UTs, include six boys and five girls -- Aadithya Suresh, M Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire. In a series of tweets, the prime minister lauded the children for their bravery in specific situations and accomplishments in various fields.

''Proud of Aadithya Suresh, who has shown remarkable resilience. He was diagnosed with a bone disorder but he is not one to have a low morale. He pursued singing and is now a talented singer. He has performed in over 500 programmes,'' he tweeted.

On Reddy, Modi said she is a prolific dancer, has been performing at various programmes and is very passionate about Indian culture. ''Delighted that she has been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar,'' he said.

''My young friend Sambhab Mishra is a very creative youngster. He has numerous articles to his credit and is also the recipient of prestigious fellowships. I congratulate him on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar,'' he said in another tweet.

Hailing tabla artist Bhattacharjee, who has a record for playing the instrument for the longest duration, Modi said she has also been honoured at forums like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts. ''I am proud of Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, who jumped into a river and saved a woman from drowning. He displayed great bravery and fearlessness. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours,'' he added. He also praised distinguished chess player Meenakshi, saying her successes in chess have made her shine in various competitions globally. Her accomplishments will certainly inspire upcoming chess players, he said.

''Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire won immense admiration for his success in the 2022 National Games. He is a powerhouse of talent when it comes to Mallakhamb. I congratulate him for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and wish him the very best for his upcoming endeavours,'' Modi said in another tweet.

''We are committed to popularising different sports and emphasising fitness. Hanaya Nisar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee who has represented India in various martial arts competitions. She has won various laurels. Proud of her accomplishments,'' he said.

Modi said youngsters like Anoushka Jolly have shown remarkable compassion and innovation. She is diligently working on an application and other online programmes to spread awareness against bullying, Modi said, adding that he was glad that she is now a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee.

''Celebrating innovation among the youth! Rishi Shiv Prasanna is passionate about developing Apps. He is equally interested in science as well as popularising it among the youth. Happy to have met this Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner today,'' Modi said.

Hailing the ''phenomenally talented'' Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Modi said he has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his strides in innovation. Chauhan has been working on developing a cost effective technology for ensuring clean water, he said.

